Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.