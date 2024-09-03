Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 413,745 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 168,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

