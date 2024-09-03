Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $484.96. 543,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

