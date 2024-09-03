Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 183,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,639. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

