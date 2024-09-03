Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $581,503,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. 890,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

