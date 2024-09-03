nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 3.2% Higher

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.92. 201,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,032,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

nCino Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in nCino by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

