NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.10

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $78.10 and last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 32929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. NetEase's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in NetEase by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NetEase by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NetEase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

