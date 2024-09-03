Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NLST opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

