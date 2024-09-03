Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,953. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

