New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.55

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 784284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

