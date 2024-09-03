New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 179,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

