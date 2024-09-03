New Harbor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,387,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

