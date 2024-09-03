New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 165,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,453,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,698,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,999,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,384 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 103,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

