Next Level Private LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Next Level Private LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.