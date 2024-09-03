Next Level Private LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 2,679,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

