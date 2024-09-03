Next Level Private LLC Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 132.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 3.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

