Next Level Private LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Level Private LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.80. The stock had a trading volume of 303,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,232. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.30 and a 200 day moving average of $346.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

