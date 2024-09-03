NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.3% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 887,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 465,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,450,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $184,687,000 after buying an additional 66,146 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 177,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

