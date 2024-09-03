NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 2.4%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 1,987,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,397,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

