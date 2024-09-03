NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 20,508,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 50,904,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 158,231 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

