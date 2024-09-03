Noble Financial Raises Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target to $25.00

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 142,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,592. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,114 shares of company stock valued at $525,145 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.