Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.72 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $776.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

