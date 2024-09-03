North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.96), with a volume of 66353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($4.00).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.62. The company has a market cap of £413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About North American Income Trust

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 83,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($327,090.53). Insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

