North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.96), with a volume of 66353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($4.00).
North American Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.62. The company has a market cap of £413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70.
North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North American Income Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.