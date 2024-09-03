North West (NWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect North West to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$617.52 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

North West Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWC opened at C$45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.95. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$29.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.25.

North West Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

Insider Activity at North West

In other news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. In other North West news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. Also, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

