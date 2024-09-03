Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after acquiring an additional 663,427 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock worth $54,373,654. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 3,059,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,738,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

