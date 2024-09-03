Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 2,618,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,964. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

