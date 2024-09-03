Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $316,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 8.0 %

FIX traded down $28.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.25. 192,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,485. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

