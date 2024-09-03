Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,975 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 654,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

