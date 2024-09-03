Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 218,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

