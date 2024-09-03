Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,209,750. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. The stock has a market cap of $685.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

