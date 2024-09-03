Novare Capital Management LLC Has $23.56 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.26. The stock had a trading volume of 963,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,749. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $599.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $552.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.