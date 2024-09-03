Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ESGV stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. 85,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

