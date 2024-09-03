Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 13,135 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284,270. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

