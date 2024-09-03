Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $445.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,677. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

