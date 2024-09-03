NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, August 19th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
