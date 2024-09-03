NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $25.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
NuCana Trading Down 5.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
