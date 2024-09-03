Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 9,050 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80.

On Monday, July 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,800.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NRIX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 677,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.