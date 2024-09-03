NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, COO Todd Sunderland bought 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $38,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

