NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.