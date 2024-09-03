Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.89. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 205,441 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $527.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

