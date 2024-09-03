Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403,823. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.