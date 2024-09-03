Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,403,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

