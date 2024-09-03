Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 1,241,547 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

