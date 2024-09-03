Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 21,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.