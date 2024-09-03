Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

