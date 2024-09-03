Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $13,067,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS UDEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

