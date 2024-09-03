Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 1,162,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,324. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.