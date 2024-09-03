Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,014,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.59. 90,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

