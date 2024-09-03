Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.73. 193,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,568. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.32 and its 200-day moving average is $272.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073 shares of company stock valued at $273,720 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

