Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

