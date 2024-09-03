OMG Network Price Hits $0.21 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $4.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00037185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

